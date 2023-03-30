Babar Azam’s annual salary 12 times less than Virat Kohli, half of what Sanju Samson earns

Image Source: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently announced the latest set of central contracts for its male cricketers for the year 2023. It comes as no surprise that former India captain Virat Kohli has retained his spot in the topmost A+ category of players, earning a whopping Rs. 7 crore per year.

To put this into perspective, Kohli's annual salary is 12 times more than what Babar Azam makes under the recent 2022/23 Pakistan Cricket Board central contract. The Pakistan captain is bracketed under the red and white-ball contracts category of players, who earn 1.25 million PKR (Pakistan Rupee) per month, amounting to 43,50,000 INR per year. This is almost 12 times less than what Kohli makes under the new contract.

The highest salary bracket in PCB contracts is significantly lower than what C category BCCI central contracted players, such as Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh, earn annually. In fact, it is less than half of their earnings. The top tier category in PCB central contracts, aside from Babar, consists of Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, and Hasan Ali.

On Sunday, the BCCI announced the updated contract categories, which included some notable changes. KL Rahul, who has been under fire for his recent performances, was demoted to Grade B, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to the A+ category.

The top-tier category includes Jadeja, Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. Just below them in the Grade A category are Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant, and Axar Patel, who will receive around Rs 5 crore.

The A+ category is reserved for players who are a sure shot candidate for all three formats, while the A category comprises cricketers who are certainties for Tests and one-dayers. Players who are considered for limited-over cricket are in Group B, while C group players are generally considered for one of the three formats regularly.

