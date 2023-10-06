Headlines

Virat Kohli appears highly motivated ahead of India's World Cup opener against Australia, see pics

India will be playing their World Cup 2023 opener match against Australia on 8 October at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu starting at 2 pm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

Exactly two days from today, Team India will embark on their World Cup 2023 Journey in the opener match against Australia. Indian fans all around the world can’t wait to see two strong teams lock horns in the marquee tournament. Prior to the excitement, we have some amazing headshots of our star Indian player to share.

ICC releases headshots of Virat Kohli on their official Twitter account. The Former Indian captain can be seen wearing the Indian jersey and posing in four headshots, looking all set to deliver a scintillating performance with his bat in World Cup 2023. 

“King Kohli is ready for #CWC23,” ICC tweets.


Currently Team India led by Rohit Sharma has been doing some rigorous preparations for the upcoming match. Pics of our Men in Blue in the new orange practice jersey have surfaced online and are gaining lots of attention. 

Kohli who currently holds the no.9 spot in the ICC ODI Batting rankings is all set to play his fourth consecutive ODI World Cup. He is also gearing up to break the old records and set new ones. 

At the moment, the 34-year-old is eyeing towards matching or surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring the most ODI hundreds. In his ODI career, Sachin has scored 49 centuries, followed very narrowly by King Kohli with 47 centuries. Besides this, Kohli has also become the fastest Indian To score 13000 ODI runs. 

India will be playing their World Cup 2023 opener match against Australia on 8 October at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu starting at 2 pm. The match will live stream on Disney+Hotstar. It will get telecasted on Star Sports Network as well. 

