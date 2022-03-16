Take a sneak peek inside Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's lavish Mumbai house worth Rs 34 crore

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among the power couples of the entertainment industry. Kohli, a former Indian captain, and Anushka a leading Bollywood actress, together they represent two spheres of life which Indians are obsessed with, Bollywood and cricket.

Having met each other first while shooting an advertisement together, love brewed between the pair before they finally decided to take the seven vows on 11 December 2017, in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Italy.

Since then, they've been blessed with a baby girl named 'Vamika' who celebrated her first birthday on 11 January.

Being an immensely successful couple, Virat and Anushka have developed a strong portfolio in terms of properties. They have an apartment in Mumbai, a bungalow in Delhi and a farmhouse in Alibaug.

In this article, we will take you inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Shama's Mumbai apartment, which is valued at Rs 34 crore as per reports.

The power couple which is also renowned by their sobriquet 'Virushka' reside on the 35th floor in the C Tower of the ultra-luxurious complex named Omkar 1973 in Worli, Mumbai. The three towers situated near the Arabian sea is one of the posh localities in Worli.

As per reports, Virat and Anushka spent a whopping Rs 34 crore to acquire this property. They often give glimpses of their ultra-luxurious 'home sweet home' to their fans through Instagram.

A quick sneak-peek down Virat and Anushka's Instagram profile, and you will understand that they have a taste for minimalistic designs. Their house has four bedrooms, a private terrace, a small gym and even a garden area as well!

The interiors of Virushka's house oozes sheer class which isn't much of a surprise considering their combined net worth of approximately 1200 crore as per various reports.

Here's a sneak peek inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's plush abode in Mumbai:

While Virat Kohli is currently due to join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, Anushka Sharma is preparing for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' which is the biopic of India Women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka often shares glimpses of herself preparing for the much-anticipated flick which will showcase the journey of Goswami, as she rises through the ranks amid misogynistic politics, pursuing her ambition of playing cricket for India.