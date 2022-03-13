From being Virat Kohli's neighbour to having separate space for gymming, a look at Shreyas Iyer's posh Mumbai adobe

A look at Shreyas Iyer's off-field life and where he stays in Mumbai.
Currently, in top form, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has made sure to keep his place intact at the No 4 spot in the team. In the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the batter missed his second Test century by just 8 runs. His breathtaking knock on Day 1 of the second Test had slammed 92 off just 98 balls that had a lot of assistance of Lankan spinners.
The right-handed batter had come to the field when the team was in a spot of bother at 86/4 after the dismissal of Virat Kohli. Shreyas had taken time to settle down and try and get a partnership together as he stitched together a 40-run stand with Rishabh Pant.
However, after Pant's dismissal and with wickets keeping on falling regularly around him, Shreyas decided to accelerate and take on the bowling. He hit a monstrous six to reach his half-century and since then he was relentless as he hit every poor delivery for boundaries to inch closer to the triple-figure mark.
As all have praised the batter for his performance on-field, let's have a look at his off-field life and where the Mumbai lad stays.
1. Shreyas Iyer's posh apartment in Mumbai
Shreyas Iyer had invested in a high-end apartment in Mumbai in 2020 and had purchased a 2618 sq ft unit at Lodha World Crest in the Lower Parel area.
The Mumbai-born batter is said to have paid Rs 11.85 crore for the apartment including a stamp duty of Rs 24.7 lakh. He had also shared photos of his home in Mumbai.
2. Shreyas Iyer stays with his family
The batter stays with his parents and sister in Mumbai. He had once shared a picture of them and captioned it, "This picture perfectly captures the fun I've had with my family over these last few months. Will miss them to bits".
3. Shreyas Iyer's craze for sneakers
In the posh house, Shreyas Iyer has a huge cabinet only for his high-end sneakers.
4. Shreyas Iyer's gym
Shreyas Iyer's house has a separate space for gymming, where all the gym accessories are stationed.
5. Shreyas Iyer's home also for his dogs
Shreyas Iyer on multiple occasions has shared pictures and videos of him and his dog Betty.
However, there are even videos of him playing with an adopted street dog as well.
6. Shreyas Iyer is Virat Kohli's neighbour
It was learnt during the lockdown that former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are neighbours. Not in the same building but surely in the same vicinity.
Shreyas Iyer had once surprised Kohli as he took for the former India captain homemade Neer Dosas. In return, Kohli also sent him Mushroom Biryani and hoped that he and his family liked it.