From being Virat Kohli's neighbour to having separate space for gymming, a look at Shreyas Iyer's posh Mumbai adobe

Currently, in top form, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has made sure to keep his place intact at the No 4 spot in the team. In the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the batter missed his second Test century by just 8 runs. His breathtaking knock on Day 1 of the second Test had slammed 92 off just 98 balls that had a lot of assistance of Lankan spinners.

The right-handed batter had come to the field when the team was in a spot of bother at 86/4 after the dismissal of Virat Kohli. Shreyas had taken time to settle down and try and get a partnership together as he stitched together a 40-run stand with Rishabh Pant.

However, after Pant's dismissal and with wickets keeping on falling regularly around him, Shreyas decided to accelerate and take on the bowling. He hit a monstrous six to reach his half-century and since then he was relentless as he hit every poor delivery for boundaries to inch closer to the triple-figure mark.

As all have praised the batter for his performance on-field, let's have a look at his off-field life and where the Mumbai lad stays.