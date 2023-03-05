Search icon
Viral video: Fan shouts 'Messi is way better', Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction leaves internet divided

After Al Nassr's match against Al Batin on Friday, a supporter yelled at Ronaldo, "Messi is way better," according to a video that has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

Viral video: Fan shouts 'Messi is way better', Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction leaves internet divided

Football enthusiasts frequently argue over who is superior, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Both of these football superstars have enormous global fan bases. A teenage Saudi Arabian fan has made the decision to express his opinions to Cristiano Ronaldo directly.

After Al Nassr's match against Al Batin on Friday, a supporter yelled at Ronaldo, "Messi is way better," according to a video that has gone viral on social media. Fans were interested in Ronaldo's response because he appeared to disregard what the fan was saying. However, Ronaldo did not appear very thrilled with his team's performance, as he was overheard muttering, "Easy game, what an easy game," at the same time."

 

As soon as the video was shared, social media got divided between Messi fans and Ronaldo fans. One user wrote, "Messi always playing with great player but ronaldo one enough for all of them". Another commented, "Messi is great". 

Although trailing 1-0 with 90 seconds left in the game at the King Saud University Stadium, Al Nassr recorded an incredible triumph. In one of the best games of the season in international football thus far, the Saudi Arabian superstars miraculously flipped the match around in stoppage time by scoring 3 aims before the final whistle.

Al Nassr was able to preserve their lead in the domestic league of Saudi Arabia thanks to this victory. The Ronaldo-led team currently leads Al-Ittihad by a slim margin of two points with 46 points after 19 games. On Thursday, the table toppers will face one another in a crucial matchup for the championship.

Once his contract with Manchester United was ended as a result of a shocking interview, Ronaldo joined Al Nassr. With Al Nassr, Ronaldo has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract for more than 200 million euros. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has never played for a team outside of Europe before. One of the athletes with the highest Instagram followers is Cristiano Ronaldo.

