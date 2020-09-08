US Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov crash out of doubles event
Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov failed to book a semi-final spot in the US Open on Tuesday after facing defeat in the hands of the Dutch-Romanian duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.
In the men's doubles quarterfinals, Rojer and Tecau cruised to a 5-7, 5-7 victory against the Indian-Canadian pair to advance in the competition.
Rojer and Tecau are now set to face Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares in the next round of the tournament.
The Croatian-Brazilian team had defeated Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, last week's Western & Southern Open finalists, 6-2, 7-6(4) on Monday in the quarter-finals. It is the first time they have reached a Grand Slam semi-final as a team.
Earlier, Bopanna-Shapovalov had defeated German pair Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the second-round clash. After losing the first set, Bopanna and Shapovalov had made a comeback and clinched the next two sets and won the game by 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.