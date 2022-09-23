Headlines

UEFA Nations League live streaming: when and where to watch England vs Italy match

Know all the details about the upcoming UEFA Nations league game between England-Italy.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

It’s a replay of the 2020 UEFA European Championships Final on Friday, with Italy taking on England in a crucial group stage match of the UEFA Nations League.

READ: Chaos erupts for the second consecutive day at Gymkhana Ground for India-Australia match tickets

England are now unable to qualify for the 2022-23 Nations League finals and anything less than a win against Italy at San Siro on Friday will see the Three Lions drop to League B for the first time in the tournament's short history.

Italy, meanwhile, are on five points in League A Group 3, one behind Germany, with Roberto Mancini's side still in with a shot of reaching the finals. The Euro 2020 winners also benefit from being able to focus solely on the Nations League after failing to book their ticket to this year's World Cup.

England are languishing at the bottom of their group and would look to revive their UEFA Nations League campaign. Gareth Southgate’s side will also be hoping to build up some momentum ahead of the upcoming World Cup. 

Check out all the details of the match below

On what date will the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be played on September 24, Saturday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will begin at 12:15 am IST, on September 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

READ: "We blindly trust each other", says Mohammed Rizwan on high-scoring partnerships with Babar Azam

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Italy:  Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bonucci, Emerson; Barella, Tonali, Verratti; Politano, Immobile, Pellegrini

England: Dortmund Predicted Line-up: Ramsdale; Tomori, Stones, Maguire; James, Bellingham, Rice, Trippier; Saka, Kane, Sterling

