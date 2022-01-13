U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for MUM vs PUN in PKL 2022

The 52ns match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will be a Maharashtrian derby as U Mumba gear up to lock horns with Puneri Paltan. Both teams will be desperate for a win.

The Mumbai-based franchise are currently placed fifth with 25 points from eight matches. They have registered three wins, two losses and three draws this season so far.

On the other side, Puneri Paltan stands 11th having lost five of their eight fixtures. The Nitin Tomar-led outfit has a score difference of -29 in the PKL after eight matches.

While the Mumbai-based franchise is above Puneri Paltan on the points table, the season two champs suffered a 20-point defeat in their last game against the Patna Pirates.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan had crushed defending champions the Bengal Warriors by 17 points in their last outing and will be keen to continue in the same vein tonight.

Dream11 Prediction - U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

MUM vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match today.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Ashish Sangwan, Prathap S, Rinku HC.

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Aslam Inamdar (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), Mohit Goyat, Prathap S.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on January 13, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.