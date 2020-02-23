Top sports news: Ishant Sharma equals Zaheer Khan's record, Tyson Fury knocks out Wilder to win heavyweight title & more

In Sunday's top Sports News (February 23, 2020), Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand saw Team India trailing by 39 runs and four wickets down.

The top order have failed to perform yet again and Indian skipper Virat Kohli has not been able to score big.

However, pacer Ishant Sharma gave some happiness to the team as he bagged his 11th five-wicket haul in the longest format.

In other news, making it one of the greatest comebacks in modern sports history, Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC’s heavyweight championship.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma equals Zaheer Khan's record after bagging 11th five-wicket haul in Wellington Test

Ishant Sharma becomes the fifth Indian bowler - alongside Zaheer Khan - to take most five-fors in red-ball cricket.

Sharma arrived just 4 days before the kick-off of the Wellington Test after recovering from his injury. However, he has been the visitor's stand-out performer with the ball by far.

2. 'Smriti Mandhana changed women’s cricket': Scott Styris compares her to Virat Kohli, Viv Richards

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has compared Smriti Mandhana to Virat Kohli and Viv Richards.

Mandhana has proven to be exceptional for India ever since making her international debut in 2013. She made the opening slot her own and has already played 2 Tests, 51 ODIs and 72 T20Is for India.

3. All Hail #TheGypsyKing: Twitterati react to Tyson Fury knocking out Deontay Wilder to win WBC heavyweight title

The Gypsy King, whose career appeared finished when he left the sport for more than two years amid addictions and mental illness, made a good comeback in the hotly anticipated rematch against a man regarded as boxing’s most dangerous puncher.

As Tyson had promised for a knockout, he came forward from the opening bell.

4. Pakistan Super League will change our cricket just how IPL did for India, says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi said the IPL helped India's budding cricketers to cope better with the pressures of international cricket.

Afridi, however, cautioned selectors saying they should give young players some exposure in domestic cricket before bringing them forward.

5. Nobody can reach the pavilion faster than Kohli: Twitter reacts to India's yet another top-order collapse in Wellington

Kiwi pacer Trent Boult produced a terrific performance to help New Zealand end day three on top against India in the first Test match between the two sides at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday (February 23)

In response to Blackcaps bundling all out for 348, the visitors lost Prithvi Shaw (14) early again after Tom Latham took an excellent flying catch to dismiss the Indian opener off Boult's delivery.