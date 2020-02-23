'Smriti Mandhana changed women’s cricket': Scott Styris compares her to Virat Kohli, Viv Richards

The Indian women's cricket team started off their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 campaign opener on a good note as they upset defending champions Australia in Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday.

While the eves could not do much with the bat, the Indian bowlers and fielder sure put in the effort to get Australian women 115-all out.

Opener Smriti Mandhana along with Shafali Verma had got India to a quick start as the duo added 41 runs in just four overs.

Talking about one of the best batswomen in the world, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has now compared her to Virat Kohli and Viv Richards.

Styris, who is on commentary duties said, “She’s (Smriti Mandhana) the Virat Kohli of women’s cricket. And will be remembered as someone who changed women’s cricket much as Viv Richards did a long time ago in men’s cricket".

Mandhana has proven to be exceptional for India ever since making her international debut in 2013. She made the opening slot her own and has already played 2 Tests, 51 ODIs and 72 T20Is for India.

About the opening match, Mandhana could only manage to score 10 off 11 balls before being trapped lbw by Jess Jonassen.

The Indian women's team will be up against Bangladesh women's team in their next clash of the T20 World Cup.