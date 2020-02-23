NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma equals Zaheer Khan's record after bagging 11th five-wicket haul in Wellington Test

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma bagged his 11th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game on day three of the first Test match between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday (February 23).

With this feat, Sharma also became the fifth Indian bowler - alongside Zaheer Khan - to take most five-fors in red-ball cricket.

Sharma arrived just 4 days before the kick-off of the Wellington Test after recovering from his injury. However, he has been the visitor's stand-out performer with the ball by far.

The 31-year-old has been in hot form for India in Test cricket for the quiet some time now and on Sunday he clocked his third five-wicket haul in New Zealand and 9th overall outside India.

The Delhi pacer ripped through the defense of Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tim Southee and Trent Boult and ended up giving away just 68 runs from his 22.2 overs bowled.

Also read PSL 2020: Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy to be conferred with citizenship of Pakistan

When play resumed earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah gave India the perfect start to the session by dismissing BJ Watling (14) off the first ball.

Sharma struck right after and sent Tim Southee back to the dressing room who managed to add just 6 runs.

However, Kyle Jamieson (44) and Colin de Grandhomme (43). then formed a formidable partnership and held the forte for the Kiwis.

But Ashwin soon broke the partnership and sent both batsmen back to the pavilion.

Trent Boult came in and played a quickfire innings of 38 runs before Ishant stopped him in his tracks as New Zealand were bundled all out for 348, forming a 183-run lead over the tourists.

In reply, India lost Prithvi Shaw (14) early again after Tom Latham took an excellent flying catch to dismiss the Indian opener off Boult's delivery.

Mayank Agarwal then stood tall and formed a partnership with Chetteshwar Pujara for the second wicket.

Pujara's stubborn 11-run innings off 81 balls came to end just before tea when Boult's inswinger caught him unguard and he ended up losing his stumps.