Pakistan Super League will change our cricket just how IPL did for India, says Shahid Afridi

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on and the Indian Premier League (IPL) all set to begin, many young players are getting a chance to share the dressing room with the international cricketers.

While PSL has not been around for long, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi says, the tournament could help change the nation's cricket just as IPL did for India.

Afridi said the IPL helped India's budding cricketers to cope better with the pressures of international cricket.

“I think the IPL turned around Indian cricket. Their new players after having played in the IPL with top foreign players and having shared the dressing room with them are ready when they come into international cricket. They are ready to cope with the pressures at this level,” the former skipper said.

“I think the IPL changed their cricket and I think even our Pakistan Super League will do the same. Already we are seeing some good young players coming through the league. When you play with or against top international players before big crowds you learn to handle the pressure.”

Afridi, however, cautioned selectors saying they should give young players some exposure in domestic cricket before bringing them forward.

Talking about his cricketing career, the flamboyant leg-spinner and hard-hitting batsman said he would continue to play in leagues until he is fit and able to perform.

“It is not just about your name in T20 cricket. It is about being on the field and being able to perform for your team,” he added.

Afridi also said that bilateral cricket relations with India will not resume any time soon.

