Tokyo 2020: Chinki Yadav becomes 11th Indian shooter to secure Olympic berth

India's 21-year-old Chinki Yadav secured the second quota for Tokyo Olympics in women’s 25m Pistol event on Friday. She entered the finals at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championship.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2019, 03:04 PM IST

India's 21-year-old Chinki Yadav secured the second quota for Tokyo Olympics in women’s 25m Pistol event on Friday. She entered the finals at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championship.

Chinki shot 296 to register a total of 588, finishing behind Thailand’s Naphaswan Yangpainboon - who shot 590 in the qualifications. 

On Thursday, she had shot 292 to give herself the chance of securing one of the four available places for next year’s Olympic Games. 

This was India’s 11th quota in Shooting for Tokyo Games. Chinki finished 6th in final of Women's 25m Pistol event. 

Rahi Sarnobat had already secured the other quota for India at the ISSF World Cup in Munich. Rahi’s score of 37 helped her beat Ukraine’s Olena Kostevych at the event. 

Rahi won the first Olympic quota place that was available to Indians in this category. 

The other pistol and rifle events were won by Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma.

In the MQS category, Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker - who have sealed their Tokyo quotas - scored 589 and 584 respectively.

