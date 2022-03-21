Tim Southee marries girlfriend Brya Fahy ahead of IPL 2022, check first wedding pic

It's official! New Zealand's star bowler Tim Southee has married long-time girlfriend Brya Fahy with less than a week remaining for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Southee, who will represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming season shared his first wedding pic with his wife on Instagram recently.

The 33-year-old was roped in by KKR for his base price of INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He joined the Shah-Rukh Khan owned franchise last year, as Pat Cummins' replacement, and was picked up the two-time IPL champs once again this season.

Talking about his wedding, Southee was seen dressed in a formal suit in the pic which he shared alongside his wife, and the ladylove was seen donning a traditional wedding gown.

The Kiwis pacer shared his first wedding pic alongside the caption 'forever' and a red heart emoji. For the unversed, the couple is already parents to two daughters, Indie May Southee and Sloane Ava Southee.

The elder of the two children, Indie was born back in 2017, while the Southee family was blessed with another baby girl Sloane in 2019.

Tim Southee IPL journey

In his decorated IPL career so far, Tim Southee has represented four IPL franchises, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as well. He has amassed a tally of 31 wickets in 43 IPL games till date, with an economy of 8.67, and an average of 44.77.

Last year, the tall pacer picked up 3 wickets in as many games in the second half of IPL leg in UAE, helping KKR reach the final, where they lost to CSK.

The Knight from Kolkata will open their account in IPL 2022 against the defending champions on March 26, at the Wankhede Stadium.