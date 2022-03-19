FIRST PHOTOS: Australia's Glenn Maxwell marries Vini Raman, check out viral pics

Australian star cricketer Glenn Maxwell on Friday tied the knot with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair, and on Saturday morning, Maxwell shared a picture of his wife, and his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also congratulated the cricketer.

The 33-year-old reshared a picture that Vini Raman had posted on her Instagram stories, wherein the couple can be seen holding each other's hands, and their wedding rings are also clearly visible in the picture.

"Love is a search for completion and with you I feel complete 18.3.22," wrote Maxwell's wife as caption alongside the Instagram story.

READ| Who is Vini Raman, the Indian fiancee of RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell?

Shortly after, Vini also shared another pic with her husband, wherein the couple can be seen kissing each other.

'Mr and Mrs Maxwell, | 18.03.22', wrote the Indian-origin girl as caption for her Instagram post.

As soon as the couple confirmed their wedding on social media, cricketers from all across the world started to flock to their posts to congratulate the pair. Maxwell's compatriot and Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch, and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who played with Maxwell previously at RCB, also congratulated the newly-wed couple.

READ| RCB's Glenn Maxwell, fiancee Vini Raman go traditional, Tamil wedding invitation card goes VIRAL

Meanwhile, RCB also took to social media to congratulate their all-rounder and his wife. The Bengaluru-based franchise wrote, "The RCB family is incredibly happy for @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 on the beginning of this new chapter in their lives. Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi!"

The RCB family is incredibly happy for @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 on the beginning of this new chapter in their lives.



Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi! pic.twitter.com/RxUimi3MeX March 19, 2022

For the unversed, Vini hails from a Tamil family and is a pharmacist based in Melbourne. The couple were dating each other for five years and had earlier gotten engaged in February 2020.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 27 against Punjab Kings, Maxwell will join the franchise afterwards, having taken a new journey in his personal life.