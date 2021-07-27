Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Tennis players Sania Mirza and Sumit Nagal's names added to mixed doubles entry list

While India's hopes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ended as far as tennis is concerned, new possibilities have emerged as Sumit Nagal and Sania Mirza have found their names in the entry list of the mixed doubles events.

However, this does not mean that they will be playing in the event. The draw is set to be announced on Tuesday.

India tennis so far:

On Monday, men's singles player Sumit Nagal was blown away by world number two Daniil Medvedev in straight sets of 6-2, 6-1.

Nagal had entered the second round after having won his first-round match against Uzbekistan Denis Istomin. This was India's first men's singles win at Olympics in 25 years.

Nagal's exit came after the doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina were knocked out in the first round of women's doubles. They were defeated by Ukrainian twins Nadiia and Liudmyla Kichenok on Sunday.

Sania and Ankita had won the first set and were leading 5-2 in the second set and yet went on to lose the match 6-0, 6-7, (8-10).

Tennis at Olympics:

Elsewhere, World No.1 and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty lost against Sara Sorribes-Tormo of Spain, 4-6, 3-6, while home favourites in Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori progressed.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Alexander Zverev, and Petra Kvitova all made winning starts to their singles campaigns.