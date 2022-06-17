Table Tennis player Archana Kamath moves court after excluded from the CWG squad

Archana Kamath

Table Tennis player Archana Kamath has filed a writ petition at the Karnataka High Court against the Government of India, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and other members of the women's team after she was dropped from the Indian squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Before Archana, Diya Chitale had approached the Delhi High Court over her exclusion from the women`s CWG squad but she was included in the side by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

The CoA had earlier announced an eight-member squad in Bangalore with the women's team subject to clearance from Sports Authority of India.

In the decision, the CoA has put paddler Chitale in the women's double with Manika Batra, which was earlier reported to be with Archana Kamath.

As per the original list, the selection committee had picked Manika Batra, Archana, Sreeja Akula and Reeth Rishya in the team with Chitale as the standby. The men's team included veteran Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty with Manush as a reserve.

Archana Kamath, initially included in the squad, was suddenly dropped by the CoA and Diya Chitale was brought in her place. Shocked by her ouster from the team, Archana Kamath has filed a writ petition at the Karnataka High Court.

The High Court has instructed all the parties to appear before it on the next hearing, scheduled on June 22