Sania Mirza first Indian to win Fed Cup Heart Award, donates prize money to Telangana CM relief fund

Tennis star Sania Mirza creates history by becoming the first Indian to win The Fed Cup Heart Award.

The Fed Cup Heart Award is an International Tennis Federation (ITF) initiative and aims to recognise players who have represented their country with distinction, shown exceptional courage on the court and demonstrated outstanding commitment to the team during Fed Cup.

The tennis ace has decided to donate the prize money of $2,000 to Telangana chief minister’s relief fund to fight the coronavirus crisis.

As for winning the award, online voting for the Fed Cup Heart Awards took place for one week from May 1.

The 33-year-old won the award in Asia/Oceania Zone Group I. She received more than 10,000 votes out of the total 16,985 that were cast online.

“It’s an honour to win the Fed Cup Heart Award as the first Indian,” Sania said who was also India’s first Heart Award nominee.

“I dedicate this award to the entire country and to all my fans and thank everyone for voting for me. I hope to bring more laurels to the country in the future. I want to donate the money that I get from this award to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as the world is going through very difficult times with the virus,” the player said.

The Fed Cup Heart Award 2020 winners:

Qualifiers: Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

Americas Group I: Fernanda ContrerasGomez (MEX)

Asia/Oceania Group I: Sania Mirza (IND)

Europe/Africa Group I: Anett Kontaveit (EST)