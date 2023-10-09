Headlines

Ravi Shastri explains why India’s name is written on the World Cup 2023 Trophy

After India wins their World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia yesterday, the Men in Blue are now gearing up for their second match against Afghanistan on 11 October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Ravi Shastri, a former cricketer and head coach for the Indian cricket team is known for his astute knowledge about the game of cricket. In a clip released by Star Sports on Twitter, Ravi Shashtri standing alongside other experts gives an important reason as to why India is capable of lifting the trophy in this edition of the ODI World Cup as well. 

When asked about giving one reason why he feels India will win the World Cup? he replies, “because they’re playing at home, they’ve played very good cricket, they start off as absolute favorites, but then again, the real game starts when you qualify for the top four.”

Shastri was also in the Indian squad led by Kapil Dev when they lifted their maiden ODI World Cup Trophy in 1983. The finals was held at the Lord’s in London where they defeated the then defending champions, West indies.

India has started their World Cup 2023 journey on a winning note after beating Australia in yesterday’s match at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. The team looked confident to set a difficult target on board but the strong bowling end from the Indian side restricted the Aussies to 199. 

However, in the second innings, the game felt to be slipping from India’s hands as they lost their first three wickets (Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer) back to back for just two runs. 
But with the strong partnership of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the team was successful in pulling out a win from their opening match by 6 wickets.

With India wining their tournament's first game, Virat Kohli has also put himself in a special record of taking the most catches(16) by an Indian player in ODI World Cup.

India is now gearing up for their second match against Afghanistan on 11 October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

 

