PV Sindhu crashes out of All England Open after losing to Korea's An Se Young

Defending champion An Se Young showcased her exceptional skills, effortlessly overcoming Sindhu's challenge in the crucial second-round match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 09:08 PM IST

PV Sindhu's hopes of ending India's drought at the All England Open were dashed on Thursday. The two-time Olympic medalist suffered a defeat to World No. 1 An Se Young with a score of 19-21, 11-21 in the women's singles second round in Birmingham, lasting only 42 minutes.

Defending champion An Se Young showcased her exceptional skills, effortlessly overcoming Sindhu's challenge in the crucial second-round match. This marked Sindhu's seventh loss in seven encounters with An, with the Indian shuttler only managing to win a game against the South Korean once in those seven meetings.

Sindhu displayed a strong start in the opening game, quickly taking a 4-1 lead. However, despite her efforts to reach peak performance, she struggled to keep up with An Se Young's solid defense. An Se Young's remarkable ability to transition from defense to offense in an instant proved to be a challenge for Sindhu, especially in the front-court battles.

At the mid-game break, Sindhu found herself trailing 11-8. Seeking guidance, she consulted with her mentor and former champion, Prakash Padukone, who was present on the sidelines during the crucial match. In the second half of the first game, Sindhu realized she had been too aggressive in her attacks and rushed to end rallies quickly. She adjusted her strategy and managed to push An, narrowing the score to 19-20.

In the second game, An Se Young showcased her skillful mix of attack and defense, dominating the match and securing her spot in the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament.

Sindhu's elimination marked the end of India's campaign in the women's singles category, as Akarshi Kashyap, the other contender, also faced a first-round defeat.

