'He is someone who likes...': Rishabh Pant heaps praise on star India batter

Pant commended the young player, stating that the 22-year-old has a remarkable ability to focus on the present moment without getting distracted by thoughts of the future.

Star India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant commended the young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal, highlighting the 22-year-old's ability to focus on the present without getting distracted by thoughts of the future. Jaiswal recently achieved the prestigious title of ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2024, surpassing renowned players like New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka. As the leading run-scorer in the ICC World Test Championship, the left-handed batsman showcased his exceptional skills by scoring two remarkable double-hundreds in consecutive Test matches against England in February.

During an engaging conversation on the Club Prairie Fire podcast with cricket legends Adam Gilchrist and former England captain Michael Vaughan, Pant expressed his admiration for the young players who have demonstrated remarkable talent and dedication while representing India on the international stage.

"Really amazing. The way all the youngsters are stepping up. I think it's been really amazing because, you know, over a period of time, some new people come to the team. Every time you won't see them performing, but when they perform and keep their heads (down)... Like not thinking too much... And Jaiswal is someone who likes keeping his head down and just keeps doing what he is doing. And I think if he keeps on doing that, then there's a long way to go," Pant said at the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Jaiswal emerged as a standout player for India during the recent home series against England. In five matches and across nine innings, Jaiswal scored an impressive total of 712 runs at an average of 89.00. He achieved two double centuries and three fifties during the series, with his highest score being an unbeaten 214 runs.

