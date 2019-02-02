Headlines

Once one of India's richest actress, this superstar owned many homes, cars, tortured by husband she died without money

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Lee Zara shelved? Zoya Akhtar makes big revelation

Inspiring! 68-Year-old woman begins working out at gym, viral video impresses internet

Meet Ajitesh Argal, Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate, left cricket to become Income Tax officer, now returning as…

Sports

Premier League: Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer satisfied with squad despite no signings

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is satisfied with his squad despite not signing any players in the January transfer window and believes his team have enough strength to break into the top four.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 02, 2019, 10:02 PM IST

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is satisfied with his squad despite not signing any players in the January transfer window and believes his team have enough strength to break into the top four.

United were 11 points adrift of the Champions League qualifying places when the Norwegian replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, but have since narrowed the gap to two points after winning six games and drawing one.

They are sixth in the table ahead of Sunday's trip to Leicester City, and Solskjaer said they were ahead of schedule in terms of being able to secure a top-four finish and Champions League football for next season.

"We've had now six weeks together. We've found out what strengths, weaknesses we've got," he told his weekly news conference.

"I think we've risen to most of the challenges... maybe they will make us move to the next level because I think we've given ourselves a chance now to get into the top four maybe earlier than we thought."

After facing Leicester, United travel to struggling Fulham before hosting Paris St Germain in the Champions League last 16 and then visiting Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round later in February.

Solskjaer's men then welcome league leaders Liverpool to Old Trafford and close out the month by coming back to London to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

"It's not too many games... but it's tough opposition," he added. "You start with this game against Leicester, Fulham away as well is also a tough one.

"Then you've got the three big ones you can call it, with PSG, Chelsea, and Liverpool after each other. Then a very hard one, when you think you've done with those three, with Palace away. So it's a tough month - but we're ready.

"I've got a big squad, it's only Marcos Rojo now who's out for a period, the rest are fit and available." 

