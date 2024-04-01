Pic of Rohit Sharma’s car number plate goes viral, here’s why

Here’s why India skipper Rohit Sharma's Range Rover car number plate is going viral online.

Ahead of Mumbai Indians' thrilling clash against Rajasthan Royals today (April 1), India skipper Rohit Sharma grabbed attention online after ditching the team bus and reaching the stadium in his luxurious Range Rover car.

Meanwhile, the most interesting thing that caught fans' attention was the car’s unique number plate. The car number plate read ‘MH01E00264’. Interestingly, the last three digits of the number plate ‘264’ are extremely special in Rohit’s remarkable career as they remind fans of his highest ODI score.

On November 13, 2014, The India skipper struck 264 runs against Sri Lanka which is not only his personal but the highest individual score ever in ODI cricket.

Rohit’s scintillating performance also helped India put a strong total of 404/5 against Sri Lanka.

Watch the viral video here:

Hitman Rohit Sharma driving his latest Range Rover



We don't want 200 here @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/GRKjqoKoMf — Nisha (@NishaRo45_) March 31, 2024

Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are set to face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

So far, MI has had a rough start to the IPL 2024 campaign. They have faced two consecutive defeats, first against Gujarat Titans and then Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma’s total runs in both matches account for 69.