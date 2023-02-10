Photos of Rishabh Pant walking with crutches go viral. See pics here

Photo: Twitter/ Rishabh Pant

Indian wicket Keeper batsman Rishabh Pant posted the latest pics of his recovery on Instagram after the tragic car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30 last year. Pant can be seen walking with crutches on the terrace of his home. “One step forward, One step stronger, One step better," he captioned the post.

The post went viral in no time, and more than 1 million people liked the post in just 2 hours. celebrities across the globe have sent him well wishes. Delhi Capital teammate David warner Replied to his post on Instagram saying "Thinking of you brother". CSK Instragam page Also commented saying "Roar back Loading" . Famous Indian fashion and commercial photographer Dabbo Ratnani also showed his love for the Indian wicket keeper-batsman, writing "Big hug bhai". Netizens across the country also wished him a speedy recovery.