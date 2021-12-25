Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PAT vs UP in PKL 2021-22

The first game on day 4 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha in Bengaluru. All eyes will be on record-breaker Pradeep Narwal as he takes on his former team Patna Pirates.

Both teams will play their second game of season 8 and look to build momentum before the business end of the campaign. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes so far, while Patna Pirates began their campaign with an impressive 42-39 win over Haryana Steelers, the UP Yoddha tasted defeat in this first encounter as they were beaten by Bengal Warriors by a margin of 33-38.

As a consequence, while the Pirates have 5 points on the board, the Yoddhas have collected just a solitary point. Today's game, therefore, becomes a must-win for the UP Yoddhas as they look to get back to winning ways.

Dream11 Prediction - Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

PAT vs UP Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha match today.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Predicted Lineups

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sahil Mann

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surinder Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: My Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Neeraj Kumar.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Match details

The match will be played on December 25, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.