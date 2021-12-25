Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PAT vs UP in PKL 2021-22

The first game on day 4 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha in Bengaluru. All eyes will be on record-breaker Pradeep Narwal as he takes on his former team Patna Pirates.
Both teams will play their second game of season 8 and look to build momentum before the business end of the campaign. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes so far, while Patna Pirates began their campaign with an impressive 42-39 win over Haryana Steelers, the UP Yoddha tasted defeat in this first encounter as they were beaten by Bengal Warriors by a margin of 33-38.
As a consequence, while the Pirates have 5 points on the board, the Yoddhas have collected just a solitary point. Today's game, therefore, becomes a must-win for the UP Yoddhas as they look to get back to winning ways.
PAT vs UP Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha match today.
Patna Pirates: Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sahil Mann
UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surinder Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar
Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Neeraj Kumar.
The match will be played on December 25, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.