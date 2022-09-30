Search icon
PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Phil Salt smashes fiery fifty, England reaches 100-run mark in 7 overs

Philip Salt went berserk as smashing the Pakistan bowlers from the word go.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

England have lost Alex Hales (27 off 12 balls) after he and Philip Salt provided the side a terrific start to the side in 170-run chase vs Pakistan in the ongoing sixth T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 

Philip Salt went berserk as smashing the Pakistan bowlers from the word go. The Pakistan team is straightaway under pressure now as both English openers are looking to end this match early.

Shadab Khan got the better of Alex Hales as the English opener departed for 27. However, England continue to bat with the fearless batting approach after his departure. Phillip Salt is in no mood to stop here and marching towards his half-century.

Phil Salt is batting at 74 as he has already hit 12 fours and 3 sixes. While new man Dawid Malan is also looking to bat with the same approach. 

 

Earlier, Babar Azam became the joint-fastest hitter in T20I history to amass 3000 runs on Friday. The 27-year-old tied Virat Kohli's mark, which he established against England in Ahmedabad in 2021.

Babar reached the milestone during Pakistan's sixth Twenty20 International against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Prior to the game, the Lahore-born hitter required 52 runs, which he accomplished without breaking a sweat. To attain the milestone, he hammered fastest bowler Richard Gleeson over long on.

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's record of fastest to 3000 T20I runs

AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
