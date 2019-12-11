Olympiacos vs Red Star Belgrade, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Olympiacos and Red Star Belgrade are clashing in the Champions League to decide which team enters the Europa League.

While the Greek side are at the bottom of Group B on one point, Red Star are in the driving seat with three points.

When and where to watch Olympiacos vs Red Star Belgrade

Where and when is the Olympiacos vs Red Star Belgrade, Champions League match being played?

The Olympiacos vs Red Star Belgrade, Champions League match will be played on December 12, 2019, at Karaiskakis Stadium.

What time does the Olympiacos vs Red Star Belgrade, Champions League match begin?

The Olympiacos vs Red Star Belgrade, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Olympiacos vs Red Star Belgrade, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Olympiacos vs Red Star Belgrade, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Olympiacos vs Red Star Belgrade, Champions League live streaming?

The Olympiacos vs Red Star Belgrade, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Olympiacos vs Red Star Belgrade: Predicted Starting XIs

Olympiacos possible starting lineup: Sa; Sa; Elabdellaoui, Semedo, Papadopoulos, Tsimikas; Guilherme; Bouchalakis, Camara, Valbuena, Masouras; El-Arabi

Red Star Belgrade possible starting lineup: Borjan; Gobeljic, Milunovic, Degenek, Rodic; Canas, Petrovic, Garcia, Vukanovic; Marin, Nabouhane