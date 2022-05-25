Nikhat Zareen and Indian archery World Cup team facilitated by sports minister Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur facilitates Nikhat Zareen

It was a double celebration for Indian Sports on Tuesday as Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur felicitated India's Archery and Boxing contingents who have returned from the World Cup in Korea and the Women's World Championship in Turkey, respectively.

The felicitation programs were held at the SAI`s National Centre of Excellence in Indira Gandhi Stadium, which is also the training ground for India`s elite boxers. India won 5 medals in the Archery World Cup and 3 in the Women's Boxing World Championships over the last few days.

16 Indian archers won a Gold in the Men's Compound Archery, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals, while the women boxers bagged a World Championship Gold and two bronze medals. Boxer Nikhat Zareen who won the World Championship gold in her weight category and became the fifth Indian woman to do so, spoke with passion at the event when she said, "I am standing here as a World Champion today and I will stand here again as an Olympic medalist as well." Medalist boxers Manisha Moun and Parveen bagged bronze medals.

Lauding Nikhat's zeal, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Our Betis (daughters) have made us proud. There was a time when Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to speak about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and now it`s bearing fruit.

Nikhat said she doesn`t want to stop; she wants to win more medals. We need this passion and dedication from you all. We have to keep going forward. You are the inspiration for grassroots athletes