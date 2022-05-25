Nikhat Zareen gives her views on Hijab Row, calls it a matter of choice

Nikhat Zareen

After losing the Tokyo Olympics trials against Indian boxing legend Mary Kom three years ago, Nikhat Zareen hit rock bottom. Not one to give up, however, the boxer from Telangana ensured she came back stronger and went on to win a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul last week.

Recently, in an interview, Nikhat Zareen opened up on the hijab row. She was quoted saying "It is totally their own choice. I can't comment on their choices. I have my own choice. I like to wear such clothes. I don't mind wearing such clothes. My family doesn't mind me wearing such clothes. So, I don't care what people say about me," NDTV reported her saying in an interview.

"But if they want to wear hijab and follow their religion, it's their personal choice. I don't have any problem with them wearing hijabs. After all, it's their own choice. I am okay with that,” she added.

Born in Telangana’s Nizamabad city, 25-year-old Zareen told ThePrint in an interview Wednesday that she had always wanted to break gender stereotypes, the reason for her taking up boxing. She was in the national capital for a felicitation ceremony.