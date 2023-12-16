Mumbai Indians lose five lakh followers after Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as captain

Headlines

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

WTC 2023 rewind: Five things that went wrong for India

Meet Chennai woman who sold tea for 50 paisa, now runs chain of restaurants with revenue Rs 2,00,000 per day

Christmas 2023: 6 thoughtful Xmas gift ideas for kids

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

WTC 2023 rewind: Five things that went wrong for India

8 healthy snacks for brides to be

Best bowling figures for Pakistan on Test debut

Most successful captains in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

Jackie Shroff recalls staying in chawl even after Hero, getting washroom as gift: 'Aisa koi jhatka...'

HomeSports

Sports

Mumbai Indians lose five lakh followers after Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as captain

As per sources, Pandya had set a condition of returning to Mumbai Indians only if he is offered the captaincy role.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Friday, the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise announced India star-all rounder Hardik Pandya as the new captain for the upcoming IPL 2024. With Pandya’s new responsibility as a captain, he has also brought an end to Rohit Sharma’s ten-year stint as an MI skipper who led the team to record five IPL triumphs (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

However, Pandya's announcement as MI captain was not well received by Rohit Sharma fans as they started slamming the franchise on X (formerly known as Twitter) with trends of ‘ShameOnMI.’ Now, fans' dissatisfaction with MI’s decision has impacted the five-time IPL winners so much that it has led to a drop of five lakh followers on their official Instagram account.

While it is uncertain whether Rohit voluntarily stepped down as captain or not, the consequence of MI’s decision has witnessed a drop from 13.2 million to 12.7 million followers on Instagram.

India’s T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav also shared a cryptic story of a broken heart emoji after the sudden removal of Rohit from captaincy. 

As per sources, Pandya had set a condition of returning to Mumbai Indians only if he is offered the captaincy role. 

Last month, Pandya who was initially retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 was traded to Mumbai Indians. The 30-year-old’s return to MI who has been part of four IPL victories (2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) was itself a big celebration for the fans. 

Meanwhile, the IPL Auction 2024 will take place on 19 December 2023 at Dubai’s grand venue, Coac-Cola Arena. Ten franchises will participate in the auction.  It is expected that this auction will see franchises engage in a bidding war that may lead to breaking the bank for the inclusion of talented players.

As the auction is taking place a month after the World Cup 2023 ended,  franchises will probably be looking forward to seize the star performers of the tournament. Players like Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Starc, etc are expected to trigger some record-breaking bids.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni's iconic no.7 jersey reportedly retired by BCCI as tribute to ‘Captain Cool’

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

Tejasswi Prakash says she, Karan Kundrra were not 'perfect' couple: 'When two strong-headed people come together...'

Meet man who started career with Rs 8000, now ready to challenge Mukesh Ambani with company worth...

Watch: Verbal clash erupts as woman argues with Noida society residents over feeding stray dogs, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE