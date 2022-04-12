Headlines

AFC Champions League 2022: Mumbai City create history, become 1st Indian team to win league game

Rahul Bheke's header in 75th minute made him the first Indian to ever score in the AFC Champions League.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 12, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

Mumbai City FC created history at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday as they became the first Indian team to win an AFC Champions League game. Rallied from behind, they made a comeback and defeated the Iraqi Air Force Club 2-1 in a Group B tie. With this result, the Indian club move to second place in the group standings with leaders Al Shabab.

Hammadi Ahmed (59'), who had come off the bench, opened the scoring in the 59th minute, to hand the three-time AFC Cup champions the lead. However, Diego Mauricio's penalty (70') converted from the spot and Rahul Bheke's header in the 75th minute was enough to seal the deal.

Many believed the fate of the Mumbai team would be the same as it was in their previous game which they lost 3-0. Air Force Club had done their homework and pressed high, which forced Mumbai City to make errors within the opening ten minutes.

It did take a while, but Mumbai settled into the game. The Indian side even had a great chance to take the lead at the half-hour mark, as an unmarked Diego Mauricio was seen heading over after Jahouh had chipped in a beauty of a cross from a short corner.

Not just Mumbai, even Air Force had a couple of great chances of their own, only for poor finishing to let them down. Vikram Pratap Singh also had a great opportunity to open the scoring two minutes before half-time, but opponent Ahmed Khalaf slid in to block his shot.

Things changed in the second half with Brad Inman replacing Singh and with Hammadi Ahmad and Ahmed Lafta coming on for Air Force Club. 

Ahmad was seen going straight into the action as he drew a superb save from Lachenpa a minute into the second half. The Mumbai goalkeeper had charged him down in the box. 

Mumbai's problems continued after Jahouh was robbed by Dhurgham Ismail and he squared it for Shareef Abdulkadhim, only for the latter to shoot wide with the goal at his mercy.

The Iraqi side, however, took their foot off the pedal after taking the lead. Their hero of the 2-1 win over Al Jazira - Ali Kadhim - went on to offer Mumbai City a lifeline after he did a reckless sliding tackle on Diego Mauricio in the box.

The Brazilian stepped up to take the penalty and slammed it home after sending the opposing goalkeeper the wrong way. Now with the game turned completely on its head, the 75th minute saw Bheke rise high to glance Jahouh's corner into the bottom corner and give Mumbai the lead. With this, he became the first Indian to ever score in the AFC Champions League.

Air Force did try to press on, with Ahmad going close in the 85th minute, however, it was futile. Additional six minutes were added, but Mumbai held their nerve and went on to pull off a historic victory over the three-time AFC Cup winners.

The Islanders will next take on Al-Jazira on Thursday, while Air Force Club face Al-Shabab on the same day.

