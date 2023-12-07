MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's school fee is...; know area covered, amenities

Ziva Dhoni, born on February 6, 2006, is approaching her ninth birthday and in this article. we will get to know about her school in Ranchi.

Former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has millions of admirers eager to know about his life beyond cricket. The spotlight often falls on his wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter, Ziva Dhoni, who also enjoy a significant fan following on social media.

Ziva Dhoni, born on February 6, 2006, is approaching her ninth birthday and in this article. we will get to know about her school in Ranchi.

Ziva is a student at Taurian World School, known as one of the most esteemed boarding schools ( it also has a day scholar facility) in Ranchi and its surrounding areas. Established in 2008 by the young visionary Amit Bajla, a London School of Economics alumnus, the school has gained a reputation for providing practical education while focusing on students' personalities.

Amit Bajla, currently 35 years old and residing in Mumbai, has been the Chairman of the school since 2008. The school, set in a 65-acre campus, boasts a holistic approach, offering various facilities such as organic farming, horse riding, and emphasizing physical and mental development alongside academics.

The school is proud of its diverse faculty, including several international teachers. The campus provides amenities ranging from organic farming to horse riding, ensuring a comprehensive development approach for the students. Sports are given special emphasis to foster physical and mental well-being.

While the school's fee structure is relatively higher, it aligns with its commitment to providing quality education and a well-rounded development environment. The annual fee for a term boarder child from LKG to Class VIII is around Rs 4.40 lakh, and for classes IX to XII, it is approximately Rs 4.80 lakh, inclusive of uniforms, textbooks, stationery, winter uniforms, and sports attire.

Ziva Dhoni's educational journey at Taurian World School reflects the Dhoni family's commitment to providing their daughter with a nurturing and enriching academic environment.