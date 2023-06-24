MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva spend quality time with their pets, wife Sakshi shares adorable video

Image Source: Screengrab

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, MS Dhoni, has been spotted spending quality time with his daughter Ziva and their pets in a recent video shared by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. The heartwarming pictures have been making rounds on social media, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Dhoni, who led CSK to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 last month, is currently taking a well-deserved break with his family. Despite playing the entire IPL with a knee injury, the 41-year-old legend displayed his unwavering commitment to the game. He underwent surgery for the same at a renowned Mumbai hospital immediately after the conclusion of the T20 league.

On Friday night, June 23, Sakshi took to her official Instagram handle to share a delightful video of Dhoni and Ziva having a blast while playing with their furry friends.

Watch:

In a recent statement, the CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, commended Dhoni for his unwavering commitment to the team. Despite suffering from a knee injury, the skipper never once complained and continued to carry out his duties with his usual level of professionalism.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo Tamil, Kasi Viswanathan said: "Till the final, he never complained about his knee to anybody. Though everyone knew, and you would've seen him struggling while running, he never complained even once. After the final, he said, 'okay, I'll have a surgery.' He's finished his surgery, he's quite happy, he's recovering."

"We never asked him things like, 'Do you want to play or do you want to sit out.' If he can't, he would've told us straightaway. We knew it was a struggle for him to play, but his commitment to the team, his leadership, and how the team benefits everyone knows. From that perspective, you have to appreciate him," Viswanathan added in praise of MSD.

Uncertainty looms over Dhoni's potential return to the IPL in 2024, despite his subtle suggestion of a possible comeback to delight his fans. The question remains whether the former captain will grace the field once again.

