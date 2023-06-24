'Just say you didn't like that about Sarfaraz': Ex-India opener takes a sly dig at BCCI after WI snub

Sarfaraz Khan has an outstanding record in first-class cricket.

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Test and ODI squad for Team India's upcoming tour of West Indies. The BCCI made some significant changes, particularly in the longest format. Ajinkya Rahane, the senior batter who recently made his comeback to the side in the World Test Championship final, was named the vice-captain.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped after a poor outing in the title clash. Additionally, young talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were picked in the Test squad. However, there was a notable omission - Sarfaraz Khan.

Despite consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy over the past few years, Sarfaraz has not received a national call-up. Following another snub for the Windies tour, former India opener Aakash Chopra criticized the board for a lack of clarity over the batter's absence.

Chopra questioned the BCCI on the reasons behind Sarfaraz's continual snubs and further stated that the board should make public the reasons if they are unrelated to his domestic outings.

“What should Sarfaraz do? If you look at his numbers in the past 3 years, he's head and shoulders above the rest. He's scored everywhere. Even then, if he's not selected... what message does it send?” Chopra questioned on his official YouTube channel.

"This is a question worth asking. If there's some other reason, something which you and I don't know, make it public. Just say it that you didn't like that particular thing about Sarfaraz, and that's why you're not considering him. But we don't know if there's something like that. I don't know if someone told Sarfaraz about that.

“If you don't value first-class runs, it leaves a sour taste in the mouth,” said the former India opener.

Sarfaraz and Abhimanyu Easwaran, a domestic cricket sensation who had been delivering impressive performances in the Ranji Trophy, were both overlooked for the Test squad.

