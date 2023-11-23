Meet Anahat Singh, youngest National Champion in Squash in 23 years

Anahat lost to Chinappa in last year's final and this was her second appearance at the tournament.

On Thursday, Anahat Singh made history by winning the Senior National Squash Championships with the youngest championship ever. Tanvi Khana, her opponent, was forced to retire from the match midway through after suffering an injury.

Anahat, who is 15-years-old is 12 years younger than Khanna, and lost the opener 9-11. However, in the second game, she rallied and took a 6-4 lead until Khanna got hurt in the knee. Anahat became the youngest champion in 23 years, and Khana soon retired as a result.

At the age of 14, Joshna Chinappa won the first of her record 19 national titles in 2000, making her the youngest champion in Indian history. Anahat was making her second tournament participation; she had lost to Chinappa in the final the previous year.

She was the youngest athlete to represent India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, having turned 14 years old. At the 2023 Asian Games, she won bronze in both mixed doubles and teams.