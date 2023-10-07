Headlines

Indian archer Jyothi Surekha wins gold in Archery, bronze for Aditi at Asian Games 2023

Ace Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam grabbed a hat-trick of gold, while Aditi Swami bagged a bronze as the country's archers confirmed a record haul of nine medals at the Asian Games.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:44 AM IST

Reigning world champion Aditi Swami began the penultimate day at the continental showpiece by assuring the country of a record ninth medal in archery at these Games when she prevailed over Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly in a one-sided bronze play-off.

Reigning world champion Aditi Swami began the penultimate day at the continental showpiece by assuring the country of a record ninth medal in archery at these Games when she prevailed over Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly in a one-sided bronze play-off.

The 17-year-old Indian, who bagged the World Championship title in Berlin two months ago, was not at her best and dropped four points but that did not matter much as she won 146-140.

Later Jyothi, who had already secured a gold in mixed pair and women's team events, made it three in a row when she rallied to defeat her formidable South Korean opponent So Chaewon 149-145.

"I feel short of words and lots of emotions are going through. I need some time to give this a thinking," Jyothi said.

Indian archers are also slated to make it a 1-2 in men's compound individual final which will see Abhishek Verma taking on Ojas Deotale later in the day.

India's previous best in archery at the Asian Games was in Incheon 2014 when they returned with three medals -- one gold, one silver and a bronze medal. 

