Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Inter Milan will be aiming to join Barcelona in the last-16 stage as both clash in their final Group F campaign.

Barca have already booked their spot as group winners, but Inter are battling with Borussia Dortmund for the second qualification spot.

When and where to watch Inter Milan vs Barcelona

Where and when is the Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League match being played?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League match will be played on December 11, 2019, at San Siro Stadium.

What time does the Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League match begin?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League live streaming?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona: Predicted Starting XIs

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Biraghi, Valero, Brozovic, Vecino, Candreva; Martinez, Lukaku

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Vidal, Rakitic; Perez, Messi, Griezmann