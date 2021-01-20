Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza reveals being tested positive for coronavirus, says it was scary

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Tuesday revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of this year, but she has now fully recovered.

She also revealed that staying away from her two-year-old child was the toughest thing she faced after testing positive for COVID-19. She also said that the virus is no joke and everyone should take every precaution possible.

"Just a bit of info as to what's been going on since the year began. I had contracted COVID-19. I am healthy and absolutely fine now by the grace of the almighty but I just wanted to share my experience I was lucky to not have any major symptoms for the most part of it, but I was in isolation and the toughest part was to stay away from my 2-year-old and family. I can't even imagine what people and their families are going through when people are sick in the hospital all alone and by themselves," Sania Mirza wrote on Twitter.

A quick update .. #Allhamdulillah I am fine now .. pic.twitter.com/7s2pJM6ChX — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 19, 2021

"It was scary as you aren't very sure what to expect and hear so many different things and stories, you get a new symptom every day and the uncertainty of it is extremely hard to deal with not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well. I just want to say after having been through it, was fortunate to be more or less ok throughout it all, but to be away from my family was one of the scariest things, to not know when I'll see them again, this virus is no joke, I took all the precautions as I could but still contracted it ..we must do everything we can to protect our friends and family.. wear your masks, wash your hands and protect yourself and your loved ones..we are in this fight together," she added.

Last year, Sania Mirza brought home the country's first-ever Fed Cup Heart Award in Asia/Oceania category after getting more than 10,000 votes out of the total 16,985 votes cast for the 2020s three regional Group I nominees.

The Fed Cup Heart Award winners were determined through online voting by fans which went on for a week starting from May 1. The winners from each category were also awarded prize money of USD 2,000.

Sania's return to Fed Cup action for the first time since 2016 saw India book their place in the Fed Cup Play-offs. Reflecting on the achievement, Sania had said she wants to dedicate the award to the entire country and pledged to donate the prize money to Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the fight against coronavirus.

The Fed Cup Heart Award is an International Tennis Federation (ITF) initiative that was established in 2009 to recognise those Fed Cup players who represent their countries with distinction, show exceptional courage on the court, and demonstrate outstanding commitment to the ideals of the competition.