Thailand Open: Sai Praneeth out of tournament due to COVID-19 positive test, Kidambi Srikanth also withdraws

Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday.

BWF said world number 13 Sai Praneeth returned a positive result on Monday and will be in the hospital for at least 10 days.

"Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm India player Sai Praneeth B. has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the TOYOTA Thailand Open," the BWF said in a statement.

World number 14 Kidambi Srikanth has also withdrawn from the tournament and is in quarantine due to his close contact with Sai Praneeth, BWF said. Srikanth had returned a negative result on Monday.

Last week, India's Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy were initially withdrawn from the tournament following positive results but were later cleared to play after re-testing.

The Thailand Open is the first tournament of the Asian leg of the BWF World Tour.