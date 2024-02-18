Twitter
India win maiden Badminton Asia Team Championship title as PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb shine in final against Thailand

India rode on PV Sindhu and Anmol Kharb's brilliance as they defeated Thailand 3-2 in a hard-fought final on Sunday in Malaysia.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

In a historic moment for Indian badminton, the women's team clinched the Badminton Asia Team Championships crown on Sunday in Selangor, Malaysia. The hard-fought final saw India emerge victorious with a 3-2 win over Thailand, marking the first time India has secured the prestigious continental team championships title in the sport's history.

PV Sindhu, Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly, and the sensational teenager Anmol Kharb played pivotal roles, winning their respective matches to secure India's triumph in Shah Alam on Sunday. Two years after India's victory in the Thomas Cup, the women's team showcased their excellence in the continental tournament, defeating formidable opponents like China, Hong Kong, Japan, and ultimately Thailand in the final.

The thrilling final lived up to expectations, with PV Sindhu, in her first tournament after returning from injury, leading the charge by defeating Supaninda Katethong 21-12, 21-12 in just 39 minutes, giving India an early 1-0 lead.

India extended their lead to 2-0 as Gayatri Gopichand and Jolly Treesa fought valiantly in a three-game battle against Jongkolpham Kititharakul and Rawwinda Prajongjal, eventually winning 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 in the first doubles match of the 5-match tie.
While Ashmita Chaliha faced defeat against Busanan Ongbamrungphan with scores of 11-21, 14-21, India also lost the second doubles match.

In the deciding match, 17-year-old Anmol Kharb ranked 472 in the world, showcased remarkable composure. A devoted fan of Saina Nehwal, Kharb displayed nerves of steel on the grand stage, defeating World No. 45 Pornpicha CHOEIKEEWONG in straight games to secure the decisive victory for India.

