India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 live streaming: When, where to watch IND W vs CHN W live in India

Headlines

Remember Qazi Touqeer, Fame Gurukul winner who was compared to Hrithik, debut film never released, now he performs at...

Centre's ordinance on Delhi explained: Why is AAP is opposing it? All you need to know about services bill

Mukesh Ambani can get Rs 10 thousand crore business from ‘India’s cheapest’ phone, analysts predict

Apple’s ‘rare’ sneaker goes on sale, expensive than Toyota Fortuner SUV

West Bengal couple sells off son to buy Apple iPhone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 21,399 on Flipkart after Rs Rs 48,501 discount, check details

8 Things that will help you stay happy

7 must-watch films of Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday

10 cricketers who have government jobs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Remember Qazi Touqeer, Fame Gurukul winner who was compared to Hrithik, debut film never released, now he performs at...

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release, review live updates: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film opens to positive reviews

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

HomeSports

Sports

India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 live streaming: When, where to watch IND W vs CHN W live in India

All you need to know about India's FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 clash with China.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a 1-1 draw against Olympic bronze medallist England, India will be looking to register their first win of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 when they face China in their second game.

READ | Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India play out thrilling 1-1 draw against England

Spearheaded by skipper and goalkeeper Savita Punia, India produced a superlative defensive performance in their opening Pool B match against England. 

Going by form and rankings, world number eight India will be favourites against China. India had thrashed China 7-1 in their first outing in the FIH Pro League tie before winning the second match of the double-header 2-1 in Muscat, Oman. 

In the head-to-head game, India are slightly ahead of China as out of 21 matches, the Women in Blue have won 11 compared to China's nine while only one match ended in a draw.

Ahead of India's FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 clash with China, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match start?

The India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will be played on July 5 (Tuesday) at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match take place?

The India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will be held at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. 

Which channel will telecast India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match in India?

India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will be aired on Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match in India?

The India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

India Squad vs China:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita; Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete; Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

Head Coach: Janneke Schopman.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

Bhola Shankar trailer: Chiranjeevi fights goons with guns and swords, impressed fans say ‘blockbuster loading’

Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan discuss Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, former says Elvish Yadav shouldn't win: 'Bhale yeh dil...'

Ex-US official alleges government of having UFOs, non-human bodies in their possession

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE