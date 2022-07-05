India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 live streaming: When, where to watch IND W vs CHN W live in India

All you need to know about India's FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 clash with China.

After a 1-1 draw against Olympic bronze medallist England, India will be looking to register their first win of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 when they face China in their second game.

READ | Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India play out thrilling 1-1 draw against England

Spearheaded by skipper and goalkeeper Savita Punia, India produced a superlative defensive performance in their opening Pool B match against England.

Going by form and rankings, world number eight India will be favourites against China. India had thrashed China 7-1 in their first outing in the FIH Pro League tie before winning the second match of the double-header 2-1 in Muscat, Oman.

In the head-to-head game, India are slightly ahead of China as out of 21 matches, the Women in Blue have won 11 compared to China's nine while only one match ended in a draw.

Ahead of India's FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 clash with China, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match start?

The India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will be played on July 5 (Tuesday) at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match take place?

The India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will be held at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

Which channel will telecast India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match in India?

India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will be aired on Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match in India?

The India vs China FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Squad vs China:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita; Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete; Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

Head Coach: Janneke Schopman.