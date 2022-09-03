Search icon
India 'laadla' of world cricket as they make more money, not because they play well: Mohammad Hafeez

India are all set to lock horns with their arch-rivals once again in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 .

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

File Photo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez who has made some absurd comments about the Indian players and the Indian cricket team in the past, made yet another ludicrous claim about the Indian team's popularity across the globe.

In a recent interview, Hafeez said the Indian cricket team is 'pampered' in international cricket, not because of their performances on the field, but because of the revenue generated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI is the world's richest cricket board and has enormous authority among the main ICC members.

"I don't know a lot, but I definitely know that in our society, whoever is the earner is loved by everyone, is the most laadla (pampered), gets the most kisses from everyone," Hafeez said in a chat on PTV Sports.

"India is a revenue making country. So even in bilateral series across the world, where they get sponsorship, they get a jackpot, it's hard to deny these things," Hafeez added.

 

After being asked by the anchor if India are 'laadlas' because they play so well or because they make more money, the former Pakistani skipper said it is due to the the latter factor.

Hafeez was recently criticised by Indian fans for comments he made about current Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

"You see Rohit Sharma's expression after winning the match. This expression happened after India won by 40 runs. I had talked about Rohit Sharma's body language, when he came out to toss, he looked weak, he seemed afraid and confused. I am not seeing Rohit Sharma, whom I have observed during matches playing incredible innings. I believe captaincy is putting a lot of pressure on Rohit. He is facing a lot of difficulties," Hafeez had said.

After defeating Pakistan in a dramatic match last week, India will face their arch-rivals again in the Super 4 round of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday  (September 4) at the Dubai International Stadium .

