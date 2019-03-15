Search icon
If Man U beat Barca I’m going bald: Twitter erupts over Champions League draws

The Champions League Quarter Finals draws are out and there are some interesting clashes to look forward too. The Quarter Finals are scheduled to start on 9th April. The draws are as follows:

  • Ajax vs Juventus
  • Liverpool vs FC Porto
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
  • Manchester United vs Barcelona

In the semi-finals of the Champions League, the winner of Juventus vs Ajax will face the winner of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur. While the winner of Manchester United vs Barcelona will be facing the winner Liverpool vs Porto.

However, since the draws, fans have taken to Twitter reacting about their favourite team:

The first legs will be played on April 9-10, with the return games on April 16-17. The final is scheduled for June 1 at the Metropolitano Stadium, the home of Atletico Madrid.

