If Man U beat Barca I’m going bald: Twitter erupts over Champions League draws

The Champions League Quarter Finals draws are out and there are some interesting clashes to look forward too. The Quarter Finals are scheduled to start on 9th April. The draws are as follows:

Ajax vs Juventus

Liverpool vs FC Porto

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Barcelona

In the semi-finals of the Champions League, the winner of Juventus vs Ajax will face the winner of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur. While the winner of Manchester United vs Barcelona will be facing the winner Liverpool vs Porto.

However, since the draws, fans have taken to Twitter reacting about their favourite team:

If Man U beat Barca I’m going bald. — Shamye (@terrizle) March 15, 2019

Champions League draw vs Europa League draw pic.twitter.com/rVbCxtGvvo — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 15, 2019

Man utd fans after the champions league draw#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/qmqGU2nXLE — 9jakopites (@9JAKOPITES) March 15, 2019

If Juventus wins the Champions League this year, Buffon will be pissed!#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/88S0xqYimz — Welile 'Wellington' G (@WelsWG) March 15, 2019

Breaking news

INEC has declared the Champions league draw inconclusive pic.twitter.com/NF14zPkBqz — meet _ Immanuel (@Imalottojohn) March 15, 2019

Manchester United asking for anyone after beating PSG then Barca comes



pic.twitter.com/9LrhsVsvpx — IGBALODE COMPUTER ENGINEER (@Rhizkid_Lee) March 15, 2019

*United gets Barca in the CL draw* pic.twitter.com/ICW2oPm0Db — FÓLA (@F0LAA) March 15, 2019

Why do Spurs & Arsenal always get the tougher draw and Liverpool & Chelsea always jammy??? #UCLDraw #EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/z8y6qs4NuH — Sheila (@shemag12) March 15, 2019

The Lukaku and Rashford we will see against Barcelona. #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/OM3UrIe5M0 — BillMykhillz (@B_Mykhillz) March 15, 2019

When Arsenal get a harder draw in the Europa League than Liverpool in the Champions League... #AFC #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/u1bu2fVSBw — Fabian (@fabianmansson_) March 15, 2019

Champions League Quarter Finals. pic.twitter.com/YZEQyfok0m — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 15, 2019

The first legs will be played on April 9-10, with the return games on April 16-17. The final is scheduled for June 1 at the Metropolitano Stadium, the home of Atletico Madrid.