'I honestly don’t dream to play in front of empty stands': Novak Djokovic on restarting tennis behind closed doors

With German football making a comeback, other sports are now aiming to restart their tournaments which were halted abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking about tennis, the top authorities are finding every possible way to resume the tour, one of the better alternatives being to play behind closed doors. However, World No.1 Novak Djokovic says that it will not be an ideal situation for tennis players.

The Serb suggested that he cannot think of playing in front of empty stands but admitted that playing behind closed doors is the only way to resume the season.

“I honestly don’t dream to play in front of empty stands. But It looks like that it’s going to be the reality of tennis. We have to probably accept that if we want to have the tour continued then we have to be playing in certain restricted conditions that will at least allow us to play and compete,” said Djokovic in a conversation with Gustavo Kuerten, EssentiallySports reported.

“If this is ideal? No, of course. My opinion is that I personally don’t play tennis for me only. Of course, I play for me and my family. I feel like tennis gives me so much joy and I love playing it and of course, I practice. I don’t need to have people there every practice,” he added.

However, Novak explained it’s about connection, it’s about unity, it’s about bringing people joy for watching the players play. The 32-year-old also suggested that it’s something that makes tennis very beautiful.

“I think the advantage of tennis in these circumstances compared to may other sports like team sports is that you can play national level tournaments, regional level or continental tournaments if countries between themselves allow people and players to travel between the countries,” Djokovic continued.

“So you can have these kinds of tournaments because you are individual athletes. Even social distancing is respected because you don’t need to touch each other,” he added.

As for tennis, the sport came to a halt in early March due to the outbreak of the virus. It is still uncertain when the season will recommence, however, many exhibition tournaments are being organized in different parts of the world.