Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Germany vs Japan Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for GER vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 10

Check out our fantasy XI for the upcoming game between Germany and Japan at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

Germany vs Japan Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for GER vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 10
Germany vs Japan

Germany will be looking regain their lost glory at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since winning at Brazil 2014, things have gone downhill for the Germans.

READ: Goa Government sends notice to Yuvraj Singh over his homestay villa in the state

They were knocked out at Russia 2018 from the group stage itself after losing 0-2 to South Korea. It was the first time ever they could not make the knockout stages.

Germany, which beat Oman 1-0 in a pre-season friendly last Wednesday, has a woeful record of only two wins from their last eight games. Germany, along with Italy, England, and Hungary, placed third in their Nations League group. 

In 2018, the Samurai Blue narrowly lost out to Belgium in the last 16. Hajime Moriyasu’s side will draw inspiration from that spirited performance and look to cause an upset against the four-time World Champions. Japan’s chances will depend upon how they counter the likes of Thomas Muller, Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich.

Germany vs Japan dream11

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders:   Sule, Rudiger, Tomiyasu, Yoshida

Midfielders:  Kimmich, Gundogan, Kamada

Strikers: Gnabry, Muller,  Minamino

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud scores a brace as defending champions France beat Australia by 4-1

Germany vs Japan predicted lineup

Germany Predicted XI: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Hofmann, Musiala, Gnabry; Muller

Japan Predicted XI: Gonda; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Morita, Endo, Kamada; Ito, Asano, Minamino

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.