Germany vs Japan Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for GER vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 10

Germany vs Japan

Germany will be looking regain their lost glory at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since winning at Brazil 2014, things have gone downhill for the Germans.

READ: Goa Government sends notice to Yuvraj Singh over his homestay villa in the state

They were knocked out at Russia 2018 from the group stage itself after losing 0-2 to South Korea. It was the first time ever they could not make the knockout stages.

Germany, which beat Oman 1-0 in a pre-season friendly last Wednesday, has a woeful record of only two wins from their last eight games. Germany, along with Italy, England, and Hungary, placed third in their Nations League group.

In 2018, the Samurai Blue narrowly lost out to Belgium in the last 16. Hajime Moriyasu’s side will draw inspiration from that spirited performance and look to cause an upset against the four-time World Champions. Japan’s chances will depend upon how they counter the likes of Thomas Muller, Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich.

Germany vs Japan dream11

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Sule, Rudiger, Tomiyasu, Yoshida

Midfielders: Kimmich, Gundogan, Kamada

Strikers: Gnabry, Muller, Minamino

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud scores a brace as defending champions France beat Australia by 4-1

Germany vs Japan predicted lineup

Germany Predicted XI: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Hofmann, Musiala, Gnabry; Muller

Japan Predicted XI: Gonda; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Morita, Endo, Kamada; Ito, Asano, Minamino