Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

'Germany robbed..': Massive VAR controversy during Spain-Japan match, fans debate Japan's winning goal

A major controversy erupted during Spain vs Japan Group E game in FIFA World Cup 2022 as fans felt Japan's winning goal should not have stood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 02:38 AM IST

'Germany robbed..': Massive VAR controversy during Spain-Japan match, fans debate Japan's winning goal
Fans debated that the ball had went out of play for Japan's winning goal

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E produced some of the most dramatic moments this entire World Cup has seen so far, with the match between Spain and Japan, as well as Germany and Costa Rica seeing plenty of drama, goals and a little bit of controversy as well. 

VAR took centre-stage as Japan came from 0-1 down to lead against Spain 2-1, however, fans felt that the second goal from Japan shouldn't have stood in the first place as the ball had went out of play. 

The incident took place in the 51st minute as Ao Tanaka prodded in from close range to give his side the lead, however, in the build-up to the goal, the ball appeared to have gone out of play. 

READ| LIVE| Japan 2-1 Spain, Costa Rica 2-2 Germany FIFA World Cup 2022: Drama in Group D

All four teams had the chance of reaching the round of 16 before the matches kicked off, and Spain began their contest against Japan on the perfect note, taking the lead through Alvaro Morata's headed goal. They even led 1-0 at half-time, however, the Spanish imploded after the second half began as they conceded twice in six minutes. 

Japan equalised through Ritsu Doan and then they took the lead through Tanaka, however, in the build-up to Japan's second goal, the ball appeared to go out for a goal-kick. 

After a VAR check the goal was given after which plenty of fans felt that Spain, and to a certain extent, Germany were also 'robbed.' 

Check how fans reacted: 

Germany lost 2-1 to Japan in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opening game and subsequently played out a 1-1 draw with Spain. They had just 1 point before their final Group E game, and needed a helping hand from Spain, however, that never arrived. 

The Spanish side lost 2-1 to Japan, and thus, despite having equal points as Spain, Germany bowed out of World Cup in the group stage, due to their inferior goal difference against Spain. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.