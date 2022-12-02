'Germany robbed..': Massive VAR controversy during Spain-Japan match, fans debate Japan's winning goal

Fans debated that the ball had went out of play for Japan's winning goal

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E produced some of the most dramatic moments this entire World Cup has seen so far, with the match between Spain and Japan, as well as Germany and Costa Rica seeing plenty of drama, goals and a little bit of controversy as well.

VAR took centre-stage as Japan came from 0-1 down to lead against Spain 2-1, however, fans felt that the second goal from Japan shouldn't have stood in the first place as the ball had went out of play.

The incident took place in the 51st minute as Ao Tanaka prodded in from close range to give his side the lead, however, in the build-up to the goal, the ball appeared to have gone out of play.

All four teams had the chance of reaching the round of 16 before the matches kicked off, and Spain began their contest against Japan on the perfect note, taking the lead through Alvaro Morata's headed goal. They even led 1-0 at half-time, however, the Spanish imploded after the second half began as they conceded twice in six minutes.

Japan equalised through Ritsu Doan and then they took the lead through Tanaka, however, in the build-up to Japan's second goal, the ball appeared to go out for a goal-kick.

After a VAR check the goal was given after which plenty of fans felt that Spain, and to a certain extent, Germany were also 'robbed.'

Check how fans reacted:

Germany lost 2-1 to Japan in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opening game and subsequently played out a 1-1 draw with Spain. They had just 1 point before their final Group E game, and needed a helping hand from Spain, however, that never arrived.

The Spanish side lost 2-1 to Japan, and thus, despite having equal points as Spain, Germany bowed out of World Cup in the group stage, due to their inferior goal difference against Spain.