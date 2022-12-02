Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 highlights Group E live scorecard, match updates latest score, minute-by-minute commentary.

Group E of FIFA World Cup 2022 was dubbed by many as the 'group of death' with big boys such as Germany and Spain paired alongside tricky teams such as Costa Rica and Japan. After two matchdays, the Group remains open and all four teams remain in contention to reach the round of 16.

It all began with a shocking 2-1 loss for Germany, followed by a 1-1 draw against Spain, which has left the 2014 World Cup champs on the verge of elimination and needing a helping hand from their Spanish buddies.

The 2010 World Cup champs, Spain are at the top of Group E for now, but they face off against the giant killers, Japan. The Asian giants also suffered a 1-0 reverse at the hands of Costa Rica, but are still second in the group.

Keylor Navas's Costa Rica side are third, and they will face an uphill task of taking on the German heavyweights in their final Group E clash to stay alive in the tournament. Spain face Japan, Germany take on Costa Rica.

Two mouth-watering games, and given the previous upsets and reverse, expect the unexpected in Group E.