Gautam Gambhir reacts to Sanju Samson’s ton in IND vs SA decider, says ‘century marks beginning of his…'

Headlines

Meet highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood, earns Rs 3 crore per year, protects family worth Rs 6000 crore

Karnataka govt withdraws hijab ban, announces CM Siddaramaiah

COVID-19: India reports 22 cases of Covid's JN.1 variant till December 21

Watch: Bajrang Punia leaves Padma Shri on Kartavya Path pavement in protest over WFI chief election

Gujarat allows alcohol consumption for GIFT City workers, visitors, residents

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood, earns Rs 3 crore per year, protects family worth Rs 6000 crore

COVID-19: India reports 22 cases of Covid's JN.1 variant till December 21

Meet only Indian actor with four Rs 100-crore openings at box office; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Rajinikanth, Vijay

Teams with most ODI wins in a calendar year

Highest opening day collections of Indian films in 2023; Know where Salaar stands

8 benefits of eating bananas for breakfast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood, earns Rs 3 crore per year, protects family worth Rs 6000 crore

Salaar release, review highlights: Fans say Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Baahubali ka record todegi'

Meet only Indian actor with four Rs 100-crore openings at box office; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Rajinikanth, Vijay

HomeSports

Sports

Gautam Gambhir reacts to Sanju Samson’s ton in IND vs SA decider, says ‘century marks beginning of his…'

India won the ODI series against South Africa by 2-1 after defeating the latter by 78 runs in the third match.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
After being snubbed from Team India squads for major tournaments, including World Cup 2023, star wicket-keeper Sanju Samson has earned massive praise over his maiden ODI ton against South Africa on Thursday (21 December 2023). The Rajasthan Royals skipper struck 108 runs in the series decider against the Proteas at Boland Park stadium in Paarl. It was a crucial knock by Samson as the KL Rahul-led side ended up winning the third ODI match by 78 runs and also secured the series in their name by 2-1.
 
Samson’s scintillating performance also earned him the praise of India’s former star opening batter, Gautam Gambhir. With respect to Samson's maiden ODI ton, Gambhir believes that it would benefit his international career.
 
“He’s got immense talent, evident from his performances in the IPL. However, today’s century marks the beginning of his international journey. Scoring a century creates pressure on the selectors, and now, we’ll have to wait and see how things unfold, especially with the upcoming focus on the T20 World Cup,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.
 
India batting first lost both the openers early before Samson (108 off 114 balls), which was his maiden ODI hundred, and Tilak Varma (52 off 77 balls) made useful contributions to take 296 for eight. Rinku Singh (38 off 27) also chipped in for the visitors. Beuran Hendricks (3/63) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, while Nandre Burger (2/64) also accounted for two wickets.
 
Chasing 297, opener Tony de Zorzi made 81 off 87 balls but none of the other Proteas batter could support him as the hosts were bowled for 218 in 45.5 overs.
 
For India, Arshdeep Singh (4/30), Washington Sundar (2/38) and Avesh Khan (2/45) were the main wicket takers.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who leads Rs 92357 crore company as MD, son of billionaire with Rs 27470 crore net worth

'Mujhe kabhi waqt he nahi mila': Amrita Pritam's partner, artist and poet Imroz passes away at 97

Why does COVID-19 strain mutate from time-to-time? Know how dangerous is JN.1 variant

Bill to appoint Chief Election Commissioner, top ECI officials gets nod from Lok Sabha

Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan groove to 'Pardesiya' in throwback video, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's reaction go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE