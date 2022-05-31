Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

French Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkopp advance to the semi-final of the men's doubles

The 42-year-old Rohan Bopanna reached his first Grand Slam semi-final in the last 7 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2022, 08:25 AM IST

French Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkopp advance to the semi-final of the men's doubles
Rohan Bopanna

India's Rohan Bopanna continued his dream run at the French Open 2022 as he and Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop came from behind to beat the British-Finnish pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara. 

Bopanna, 42, and Middlekoop, 38, beat Glasspool and Heliovaara 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in two hours and four minutes to set up the final four clash with 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Roger of the Netherlands.

READ: NED vs WT Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Netherland vs West Indies match

16th seeds Bopanna and Middelkoop brought out all their experience as they went from 0-3 down in the Super tie-breaker to win 10 points on the trot and seal a berth in the semi-final.

In the final set, Glasspool and Heliovaara again targeted Middelkoop's serve and broke it to move ahead at 4-3 but Glasspool failed to serve out the match at 5-4. Bopanna, leading 40-15 in the 10th game, hit a sensational return on Glasspool's serve that landed right on the baseline.

Notably, in the last-16 match, Bopanna and Middelkoop had ousted the 2nd seeds and Tokyo Olympics gold medalists Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic after saving 5 match points.

READ: India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs KR live in India

Bopanna and Middelkoop will face 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.