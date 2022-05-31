French Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkopp advance to the semi-final of the men's doubles

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2022, 08:25 AM IST

Rohan Bopanna

India's Rohan Bopanna continued his dream run at the French Open 2022 as he and Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop came from behind to beat the British-Finnish pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara.

Bopanna, 42, and Middlekoop, 38, beat Glasspool and Heliovaara 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in two hours and four minutes to set up the final four clash with 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Roger of the Netherlands.

16th seeds Bopanna and Middelkoop brought out all their experience as they went from 0-3 down in the Super tie-breaker to win 10 points on the trot and seal a berth in the semi-final.

In the final set, Glasspool and Heliovaara again targeted Middelkoop's serve and broke it to move ahead at 4-3 but Glasspool failed to serve out the match at 5-4. Bopanna, leading 40-15 in the 10th game, hit a sensational return on Glasspool's serve that landed right on the baseline.

Notably, in the last-16 match, Bopanna and Middelkoop had ousted the 2nd seeds and Tokyo Olympics gold medalists Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic after saving 5 match points.

Bopanna and Middelkoop will face 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger.