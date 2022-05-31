India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs KR live in India

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

Hockey Asia Cup 2022

Defending champions India face South Korea in their last match of the Super 4s of Asia Cup hockey 2022 on Tuesday. India had almost clinched a spot in the title clash on Sunday before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia's saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in their second 'Super 4' encounter.

READ: WI vs NED Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Netherland 1st ODI

India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 in its first match on Saturday. As the Super 4's table stands, South Korea with a goal difference of +2 (5-3) are on top with India (GD) of +1 (5-4) are placed second. With five goals to his credit, Dipsan Tirkey is the leading scorer for the side, while Pawan Rajbhar follows him with four.

Ahead of India's all-important top of the Super 4 points table clash with South Korea, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the India vs South Korea hockey Asia Cup 2022 match start?

The India vs South Korea hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on May 31 (Tuesday) at 05:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Korea hockey Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The India vs South Korea hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

Which channel will telecast the India vs South Korea hockey Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

The India vs South Korea hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

READ: IPL 2022: Ashish Nehra becomes first Indian to achieve massive feat after Gujarat Titans' win

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Korea hockey Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

The India vs South Korea hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.